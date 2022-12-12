As Musk creates 'office bedrooms', Japanese Flamingo boxes come into the limelight: What are they?
Earlier this year, two Japanese firms joined hands to create 'nap boxes' that will allow workers to sleep while standing upright like the flamingo bird
Reports that Elon Musk is set to introduce beds and rooms for Twitter employees have brought back Japanese Flamingo boxes into the limelight.
What are these and how they can overhaul workplaces?
Earlier this year, two Japanese firms joined hands to create ‘nap boxes’ that will allow workers to sleep while standing upright like the flamingo bird.
Developed by Itoki and Koyoju Gohan, the so-called nap boxes will help sleep-deprived workers get some rest in a country notorious for its hectic work schedules.
The pod-like structure will be designed in such a way that a person’s “head, knees and rear are all comfortably supported so that the person will not fall over,” a Bloomberg report said.
The Itoki firm told Bloomberg that in Japan many workers would lock themselves in the bathroom to take rest.
These “nap boxes” are getting popular in Japan because so many workers nap in the bathroom. Could you take a nap standing up??? #MWP @SeattleWolf pic.twitter.com/1V4tnxmbkJ
— Matt McAllister (@MorningWolfMatt) July 18, 2022
Unsurprisingly, the “flamingo” boxes sparked criticism as well as meme fest online.
But what is its connection with Elon Musk- the American billionnaire entreprenuer who recently bought Twitter?
According to a BBC report, Musk has converted spaces in Twitter HQ in San Francisco into bedrooms.
The same report said that Musk posted on Twitter that he would work and sleep in the office “till the organisation is fixed.”
The tweet has now been deleted, the report added.
Earlier, Musk asked Twitter employees to be ready to work for “long hours at high intensity.”
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Apple stopping its ad-spends on Twitter is a big concern for Elon Musk
Ever since Musk took over, Twitter has lost nearly 50 of its top 100 advertisers on the platform. Apple alone spends about $100 million a year on Twitter ads, but that is not the only reason why Musk has singled out Apple.
Just ‘beds for tired employees’, Elon Musk criticizes investigation at Twitter headquaters
The Twitter CEO has reportedly converted some conference rooms at Twitter’s headquarters into makeshift bedrooms, complete with furniture like bedside tables and armchairs
Elton John quits Twitter due to misinformation, Elon Musk responds
'All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,' John said in a tweet