As Musk creates 'office bedrooms', Japanese Flamingo boxes come into the limelight: What are they?

Reports that Elon Musk is set to introduce beds and rooms for Twitter employees have brought back Japanese Flamingo boxes into the limelight.

What are these and how they can overhaul workplaces?

Earlier this year, two Japanese firms joined hands to create ‘nap boxes’ that will allow workers to sleep while standing upright like the flamingo bird.

Developed by Itoki and Koyoju Gohan, the so-called nap boxes will help sleep-deprived workers get some rest in a country notorious for its hectic work schedules.

The pod-like structure will be designed in such a way that a person’s “head, knees and rear are all comfortably supported so that the person will not fall over,” a Bloomberg report said.

The Itoki firm told Bloomberg that in Japan many workers would lock themselves in the bathroom to take rest.

These “nap boxes” are getting popular in Japan because so many workers nap in the bathroom. Could you take a nap standing up??? #MWP @SeattleWolf pic.twitter.com/1V4tnxmbkJ — Matt McAllister (@MorningWolfMatt) July 18, 2022



Unsurprisingly, the “flamingo” boxes sparked criticism as well as meme fest online.

But what is its connection with Elon Musk- the American billionnaire entreprenuer who recently bought Twitter?

According to a BBC report, Musk has converted spaces in Twitter HQ in San Francisco into bedrooms.

The same report said that Musk posted on Twitter that he would work and sleep in the office “till the organisation is fixed.”

The tweet has now been deleted, the report added.

Earlier, Musk asked Twitter employees to be ready to work for “long hours at high intensity.”

With inputs from agencies

