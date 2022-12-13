'As much as we enjoy our close alphabetical vicinity...': Norway asks Twitter to remove Nigeria labels from govt handles

Twitter is going through several changes under its new owner billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

However, several of these changes are causing confusion and in some cases goof-ups.

In the latest, Norway’s foreign ministry has asked to Twitter remove Nigeria’s labels from its government handles.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign ministry shared a screenshot that showed Norwegian government handles labeled as ‘Nigeria government organisation’.

“Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway,” it tweeted.

The accounts of Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and of foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt were also marked as representing Nigeria.

The goof-up happened in an apparent mix-up of the two countries’ names.

Twitter began labeling government-associated accounts before Musk took over the company.

