As India melts under the heatwave, it's a summer from hell in neighbouring Pakistan too

Pakistan's ministry of climate change issued a formal heatwave alert to all provinces, as temperatures are expected to rise by six to eight degrees Celsius above average this year

An unusually intense spring heatwave is bringing boiling heat to large parts of India. Even the neighbouring country, Pakistan, is currently experiencing record-breaking temperatures as the mercury soars. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced that March 2022 was the hottest month since 1961.

There is no relief in sight, as further extreme heat is forecast to hit parts of Pakistan, later this week.

Also read: India’s deadly heatwave: What to expect in the coming days in the ‘hottest summer’ ever?

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 50°C in Jacobabad, Pakistan, approaching the temperature record for the city, which is one of the hottest places on the planet. One forecaster estimated that temperatures could rise to 50 degrees celsius in Jacobabad — some 11 degrees higher than the average for April.

Relentless and punishing heatwave in Pakistan & India is entering the next level. Sadly, this is just the beginning. Over 1 billion people will endure the excessive heat. Shaded on the map is where we expect over 40° C (104°F). Some will approach 50°C (122°F). pic.twitter.com/YLRHwpe4mO — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) April 26, 2022

Sweltering Pakistan

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the ministry had issued an official heatwave alert to all provinces as the abrupt temperature rise would also jeopardise public health and agriculture.

The Ministry of Climate Change issued a formal heatwave alert to all provinces as temperatures in Pakistan are expected to rise by six to eight degrees Celsius above average this year.

“In March alone, rainfall was recorded at 62 per cent less than normal. In the year 2018, Nawabshah became the hottest city in the world in the month of April when the mercury went above 50 degrees Celsius,” Rehman stated.

On Wednesday, the PMD warned that temperatures in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to remain 05-07 °C higher above normal in the coming week, creating a heatwave type situation in these glaciated regions.

The temperature in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to remain 05-07 °C higher above normal for coming 5 to 6 days creating heat wave type situation in glaciated regions of #GilgitBaltistan and KhyberPakhtunkhwa.#GLOF#ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/RxCYA1zZtF — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) April 27, 2022

The weather agency warned that this heatwave condition is likely to fasten the melting rate of snow and ice which may trigger flash floods in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the meteorological department, daytime temperatures are likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country in the coming days due to high wind pressure.

PMD has directed the farmers to take appropriate measures to irrigate the crops according to weather conditions and authorities concerned to protect the people from the heatwave.

In line with the directions issued by the meteorological department, The Tribune reported that the National Disaster Management Authority has issued a heatwave alert, directing Provincial DMAs, State DMA, Gilgit-Baltistan DMA and ICT administration to ensure precautionary measures, alert medical services and rescue departments to maintain requisite facilities such as heat stroke centres.

The NDMA also directed the PDMAs/District DMAs to coordinate with relevant departments for issuance of necessary guidance to the travellers regarding overpressure/heat in tyres, ensuring agricultural/dairy farmers and cattle breeders are well informed of the situation and requirement of water.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.