As 2021 ends, a look at some of headlines that gave joy and hope to people

This year saw countless tragedies befall the world due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Yet, even with the deadly virus raging across the world, there have been some positive stories that made headlines. Here is a list of a few positive stories this year that kept our hopes and spirits high and made us believe in humanity:

Mirabai Chanu who won a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics in Weightlifting felicitated some truck drivers who helped her during her training days. The young athlete, who hails from Manipur had to take lifts from truck drivers daily to commute from her village to her training academy in Imphal which was about 30 km away. The silver medallist gifted shirts and scarves to around 150 drivers and their helpers and treated them to a nice lunch as well.

Extraordinary gestures by @mirabai_chanu #MirabaiChanu as she conveys her gratitude to these wonderful #TruckDrivers!

In her difficult days, these sand carrying truck drivers used to give free transportation to Mira so that she could have training at 25 km away #spirts facility.

In a heart-warming incident from East County San Diego, some Good Samaritans were captured rescuing an elderly couple from a burning car. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the group was hailed as heroes. As per an Indian Express report, one of the men got injured pulling the aged couple out of their vehicle.

5 Good Samaritans from the @eastcountytlc pull a couple in their 90s from Phoenix out of their burning car on I-8 to safety on #LaborDay. The elderly couple is recovering from burns in the hospital along with 1 of the Good Samaritans who got burned on his arm.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, when the demand was oxygen cylinders reached a peak in many parts of the country, a gurdwara in Uttar Pradesh started ‘oxygen langar’ for patients suffering from the deadly virus. According to reports, the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram joined hands with an NGO, named Khalsa Help International and opened this unique langar. Through this langar, the gurudwara supplied oxygen to COVID-19 patients in its premises till the time they could find a hospital bed.

A man dressed as Santa Claus distributed gifts to children in a hospital by getting on a firefighters’ ladder. The incident took place in Peru. Rather than using his traditional sleigh, this Santa took it to a next level by choosing a ladder to deliver presents to children who were in isolation since they had contracted coronavirus .

When COVID-19 hit the country, there were thousands who lost their jobs while others lost their families. Amid all the tragedy and chaos, a mother and son distributed free food to thousands in Mumbai during the second wave of the pandemic. As per reports, Heena Mandavia and her son distributed more than 22,000 meals, 55,000 rotis and 6,000 homemade sweets to needy people in the city.

Kuttiyamma, a 104-year-old woman from Kerala proved that passion for knowledge has no boundaries. The lady achieved 89 out of 100 on her literacy test, winning applause from people across the country. Her achievement was even noticed by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty.

In Hyderabad, a gay couple solemnised their relationship in front of family and close friends. Although homosexuality has been decriminalised by the Supreme Court, a same-sex couple cannot register their marriage under the country's laws. However, this did not stop Supriyo Chakraborty, 31, and Abhay Dange,34, from saying 'I do'. The couple, who dated for eight years, held a wedding ceremony with a mix of Punjabi and Bengali traditions.

