Arunachal Pradesh: India, China troops disengage after clash in Tawang sector
According to reports, soldiers on both sides suffered minor injuries. Both the Indian Army and the PLA reportedly disengaged from the area after the incident and held a flag meeting to resolve the issue
Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh): In a fresh round of hostility between India and China, soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) clashed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.
According to reports, soldiers on both sides suffered minor injuries. Both the Indian Army and the PLA reportedly disengaged from the area after the incident and held a flag meeting to resolve the issue.
Defence officials informed the media that the clash had taken place on the night of December 9.
According to officials, a disagreement over the respective patrolling points led to the clash during which the Indian Army managed to push the PLA back into Chinese territory.
Indian officials claimed that the PLA had contacted the LAC in Tawang when they were challenged by the Indian Army.
The development comes days after India and China announced a de-escalation of the military standoff in Ladakh.
