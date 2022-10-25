Arshad Sharif paid ultimate price for speaking truth: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan condemned the “brutal murder” of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and said that it has “highlighted an ongoing targeting of anyone who dares to criticise or question those holding power.”

“Shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth – his life. He had to leave the country & be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death. A proper judicial investigation must be instituted to examine his own statements plus evidence that other sources have. We have descended into a state of brutality, unknown in civilised society, indulged in by the powerful against those who dare to criticise & expose wrongdoings. My prayers and condolences go to his grief stricken family,” Imran Khan wrote in a series of tweets.

He went on to say that Arshad Sharif’s murder has sent shockwaves across Pakistan.

“It has highlighted an ongoing targeting of anyone who dares to criticise or question those holding power. When will our senior Judiciary act to ensure our citizens fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution are protected & safeguarded against excesses by the State & govt. We have seen citizens, politicians, journalists & human rights defenders intimidated, arrested, charged with terrorism & incitement to mutiny, tortured.We see fake cases, misuse of power by different executive branches expanding,” he wrote.

He added, “We saw a foreign abetted regime change conspiracy taking place sending Pak into chaos. But senior Judiciary continues to remain aloof. When will the Judiciary move to act against State institutions that are defying all laws & violating the Constitution? It is high time they did.”

Who is Arshad Sharif?

Journalist Arshad Sharif passed away in Kenya reportedly after being shot, his wife Javeria Siddique confirmed on Monday morning. “I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist [Arshad Sharif] today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, mystery surrounds the circumstances that led to Arshad Sharif’s death. Earlier, few Pakistani media outlets reported Sharif had been shot at but then said he died in an accident. Sharif’s wife later tweeted he had been shot dead.

In Kenya, the local media initially quoted the local police saying that Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”. It said the incident took place on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

Later, a statement was released by the National Police Service of Kenya, which confirmed that the incident occurred along the Kwenia farm/Kamukuru Marram road within Magadi, where “a foreigner namely Arshad Mohammed Shariff, a Pakistani national aged 50 years was fatally wounded by a police officer while a passenger in a motor vehicle KDG 200M.”

“At the time of the incident, deceased was in company of his brother namely Khurram Ahmed. Incident follows a circulation from Pangani Police of a stolen motor vehicle. The officers trailing the motor vehicle towards Magadi alerted police in Magadi who erected a road barrier,” it said.

Why Arshad Sharif was living in exile?

Arshad Sharif was a fierce critic of the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government and the country’s military establishment. He had left Pakistan earlier this year after sedition cases were registered against him in different cities.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.