Armenian PM warns war with Azerbaijan 'very likely'; why it is high time the world pays attention

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has warned that a war with Azerbaijan is “very likely.”

Accusing Azerbaijan of “genocide” in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, Pashinyan told AFP, “So long as a peace treaty has not been signed and such a treaty has not been ratified by the parliaments of the two countries, of course, a (new) war (with Azerbaijan) is very likely.”

Similar concerns have been raised earlier and it’s high time that the world takes note. Armenia and Azerbaijan have already fought two wars over the disputed enclave- the most recent in 2020, and skirmishes between the two have continued since.

Talks between the two Ex-Soviet Union nations mediated by EU, US and separately by Russia have failed to achieve a breakthrough so far.

Two ongoing events have escalated fears of another full-blown conflict in the Caucasus. One is the Russia-Ukraine war and the other is ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh blockade by Azerbaijan.

Distracted by Ukraine, Russia has been losing its influence in the region leaving Armenia without any allies.

The 2020 war came to end after a Moscow-mediated peace deal. Armenia ceded several territories of Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh enclave to Azerbaijan.

As part of the deal, Russia deployed peacekeepers in the region. Moscow also has a pre-existing agreement with Yerevan which states that Russia will provide military protection to Armenia if the latter is ever attacked. The agreement does not cover Nagorno-Karabakh.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, an isolated Russia has been trying to avoid confrontation with Azerbaijan despite various instances of ceasefire violations by Azeri troops.

In September 2022, Azerbaijan attacked Armenian cities when Russia shifted some of its troops from Karabakh to Ukraine.

What made this attack different was that Azerbaijan attacked Armenian territory, however, Russia did not intervene militarily.

Backed by its powerful NATO ally Turkey, Azerbaijan has been increasingly violating ceasefire and attacking Armenian positions in Karabakh.

Armenia has time and again said that Russia troops have been “failing” to contain Azeri escalation.

The another issue at the heart of the Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions is the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor- the only land link between Karabakh and Armenia.

Since December 2022, a group of so-called Azeri ‘eco-activists’ have been blocking the corridor to protest against what they call “illegal mining.”

It has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the Karabakh with residents facing facing food and medicine shortages as supplies from Armenia have come to a halt due to the blockade.

🚨 URGENT: Artsakh on the Brink of Famine 🚨 For 222 days, the Republic of Artsakh has faced a dire humanitarian catastrophe, triggered by the neighboring dictatorship of Azerbaijan. The situation worsened when Azerbaijan set up an illegal checkpoint in the Berdzor Corridor,… pic.twitter.com/CSCige3jtk — 301🇦🇲 (@301arm) July 21, 2023

Even vehicles from the International Red Cross have been finding it difficult to navigate through the blockade.

Yerevan says that the the blockade is an attempt by Baku to force Armenians to leave the territory.

Attempts to end the blockade have failed. In May 2023, Armenia even agreed to officially recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan but but demanded international mechanisms for protecting the rights and security of the region’s ethnic-Armenian population.

Azerbaijan rejected any global mechanisms saying that such guarantees must be provided at the national level.