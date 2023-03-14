People often wish to go to great extents to create a name for themselves, especially getting their names registered in the record books. From common people to athletes, people across the world have created a number of world records and got themselves in the famous Guinness World Records. One such athlete seems to have turned his dream into a reality as he managed to create a Guinness World Record by pulling off the most number of pull-ups in a minute while dangling from a helicopter. Pull-ups which are usually considered very challenging in general by many are indeed more challenging and also risky at the same time.

The athlete identified as Hamazasp Hloyan who hails from the Armenian capital city of Yerevan broke the record for doing the most pull-ups i.e., 32 in a matter of 60 seconds or 1 minute. The Guinness World Record has uploaded a video of Hloyan’s feat on Facebook while sharing details of his achievement.

In the clip, the athlete can be seen hanging onto the helicopter’s outer corner while it remains mid-air.

https://www.facebook.com/GuinnessWorldRecords/videos/1632235143913652

According to the GWR’s official website, the record was achieved by Hamazasp Hloyan in Yerevan, Armenia, on 5 November 2022 after he was trained by Roman Sahradya, a multiple Guinness World Records title holder.

On the other hand, another athlete named Grigor Manukyan also achieved a similar feat by doing the most chin-ups i.e., 36 from a helicopter in one minute.

While there are many such unusual world records created by athletes across the world, another unusual accomplishment was made by an Australian man who managed to catch the maximum number of table tennis balls in 30 seconds through shaving foam on the head.

Man creates world record by catching 12 balls on shaving cream-covered head

In a video shared by the GWR, Oscar Lynagh of Melbourne can be seen covering his head with a lot of shaving cream to further attempt the record.

While holding a bowl full of table tennis balls, he bounces them on the wall and catches them in the foam. In a matter of 30 seconds, the man grabbed 12 balls on his head.

New record: Most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual) – 12 by Oscar Lynagh 🏓 yes, this is a real record you can try at home 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aJXJAu25fN — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 9, 2023

The clip was shared with the caption, “New record: Most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual) – 12 by Oscar Lynagh. Yes, this is a real record you can try at home.”

