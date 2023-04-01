‘April fool’s joke’: Russia assumes UNSC presidency amid Ukraine war

Russia has taken over the presidency of UN Security Council for a month in line with the monthly rotation that remains unaffected by the ongoing offensive against Ukraine.

The last time Russia held the presidency of UNSC was during its launch of the “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022.

The presidency comes at a time when the war in Ukraine sees no end and President Vladimir Putin faces an arrest for alleged war crimes.

Under these circumstances, Russia’s UNSC presidency has been challenged by many across the world.

For the duration of its presidency, a country is authorised to deploy peacekeepers, sanction countries and individuals and even refer possible war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, told TASS that during the country’s month-long presidency, he plans to oversee numerous debates. He added that he would also hold discussions on a “new world order.”

‘April fool’s joke’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia’s assumption of UNSC presidency an ‘April fool’s joke.”

“Russian UN Security Council presidency on April 1 is a bad joke. Russia has usurped its seat; it’s waging a colonial war; its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for kidnapping children,” said Kuleba.

Russian presidency in the UNSC is a stark reminder that something is wrong with the way international security architecture is functioning. A state that systemically ruins international peace and security will be presiding over the body tasked with maintaining them @United24media pic.twitter.com/7x4qPttzI3 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 31, 2023

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian permanent representative said, “As of 1 April, they’re taking the level of absurdity to a new level.”

He added, “The security council as it is designed is immobilised and incapable to address the issues of their primary responsibility, which is the prevention of conflicts and then dealing with conflicts.”

White House asks Russia to ‘act professionally’

The White House has urged Russia to conduct itself professionally during its UNSC presidency, saying there were no means to block Moscow from the post.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a news briefing, “We urge Russia to conduct itself professionally.”

“Unfortunately, Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and no feasible international legal pathway exists to change that reality,” Jean-Pierre added.

“The reality is this is a larger position, which rotates to council members month by month in alphabetical order,” she said.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.