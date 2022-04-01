April Fools' Day 2022: Wishes and funny messages to share with your friends and family

April Fools’ day is popular since the 19th century and is considered one of the most light-hearted non-religious events of the year

April Fools’ day is celebrated annually with great ardour on the very first day of April. On this day, people pull one another's legs, play harmless pranks, and make fun of each other without any qualms. People crack jokes and hoaxes and send humorous messages to their near and dear ones to create funny moments. The day has its own charm as people reveal their jokes yelling and wishing ‘April Fool’ to their prank victims. It not only generates chuckling and guffawing but also brings out the humorous side in us.

April Fools’ day is popular since the 19th century and is considered one of the most light-hearted non-religious events of the year. In the city of Odessa in Ukraine, April Fools’ Day is considered an official public holiday. There is fun in the air and everyone is on a hunt to play practical pranks upon their friends, family members and even neighbours to celebrate this popular custom.

Here is a list of funny messages and jokes one can share with his friends and family to bring joy and happiness:

Funny messages:

My friend feels he is the smartest and only an onion can make him cry. So I threw a stone to his face and proved him wrong. Somebody misses you every second and wants to meet you asap. Guessing who? Your chimpanzee friend in the zoo. Go and apologise to the plants for wasting oxygen for you. A day will come when the whole world will celebrate your name, your fame, your thoughts, but you have to wait for 1 April. Which day of the year do monkeys most? The first of Ape-ril!!

Wishes you can share:

Hey, you! It’s your day today. You can be yourself and I know you will do a good job. Happy April Fools’ Day my friend!! You are an amazing, intelligent, talented person. Are you smiling? Well, Happy April Fools’ Day! I may forget to wish you on Diwali, Christmas, your marriage anniversary or even your birthday; but I will always remember to wish you on this special day. Happy April Fools’ day, buddy!!! Today is April Fools’ Day. Believe nothing and trust no one. Just like other days! Everything seems funny as long as it is happening to somebody else. Happy April Fools’ Day!

