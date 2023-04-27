Apple's new iOS 17 update could include a mood-tracking feature in the Health app

As the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) approaches, a rush of reports and leaks about the iOS 17 release have surfaced. We’ve learned about some of the new features that the update will bring in the last few weeks. It can affect the way you use your iPhone, from app sideloading to Siri relocation.

According to a new report, iOS 17 may possibly have a Mood Tracker in the Health app. It will be possible for users to utilise it to track their emotions throughout the day. That is precisely what it will accomplish!

According to a Bloomberg story by notable Apple analyst Mark Gurman, “tools for tracking emotion and managing vision conditions, such as nearsightedness, will be added to the health app this year.”

Users will be able to register their mood, answer questions about their day, and compare the findings over time in the first edition of the mood tracker.” According to the rumour, the Health app may also be launched on the iPad in order to improve the app’s popularity.

Mood Tracker’s addition to the iPhone is part of Apple’s bigger goal of launching an AI-powered health counselling service. Quartz, as it is internally known, will help users stay inspired to exercise, improve their eating habits, and sleep better. The service will build personalised health coaching programmes for individuals based on data from the Apple Watch and AI.

This is said to be the primary reason for Apple’s emphasis on the Health app and other health-related components in its ecosystem. This is also the primary rationale for introducing the Health app to the iPad.

Users will be able to keep track of their feelings, answer questions about how their day went, and examine the findings surrounding mood trends over time on the Mood Tracker for the time being.

Apple may in the future utilise algorithms to assess a user’s mood based on data collected from what they type, speech patterns, and other data sent into their Apple devices.

Apple is also developing noninvasive blood glucose monitoring and blood pressure monitoring technologies for the Apple Watch, which might be included in the health coaching service.

