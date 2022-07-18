Apple's iPhone 11 Pro saves Ukrainian soldier’s life, watch video

The video shows an alleged Ukrainian soldier pulling out his iPhone from his backpack. In the video, it is pointed out that the soldier would have lost his life without the 2019 model acting as a bulletproof vest

A Ukrainian soldier was recently saved from a bullet because of his iPhone 11 Pro. Yes, you heard that right! A clip, that has gone viral on social media platform Reddit, shows a damaged phone with a bullet stuck inside.

The video shows an alleged Ukrainian soldier pulling out his iPhone from his backpack. In the video, it is pointed out that the soldier would have lost his life without the 2019 model acting as a bulletproof vest.

The video has received more than 4,000 upvotes and 207 comments so far. However, the details of the accident are not mentioned in the post.

The caption of the video raised a question if Russians should put MacBooks in their bulletproof vests instead of plate carriers.

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote that the soldier should write to Apple as they may send a new one to him. Another wrote that this particular phone would make a great display item. A user pointed out that the soldier should have put a screen protector on his phone.

A user pointed out, "The guy still has a plate behind the phone so the bullet would still have not got him. Although thanks to the phone, the plates integrity has not been compromised so that's a MAJOR plus seeing as their armed forces are short on body armour."

The video has gone viral at a time when the war between Russia and Ukraine does not seem to be ending. Recently, the Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol. According to the Ukrainian emergency services, two people were wounded and another two got trapped under rubble.

Russia had started a “special military operation” in Ukraine on 24 February. Moscow has repeatedly maintained that the military operation has been targeting only Ukraine's military infrastructure and not the civilian population living there. However, the West has dismissed Russia's claims and the United Nations has also been of the view that thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

