Apple teases its first official Apple Store in India, flagship store to open in Mumbai’s BKC

The much-anticipated Apple Store in India is nearly here. So far, Apple has not stated explicitly where the first Apple Store in India will be located. However, in the guise of a formal ‘teaser,’ Apple has now revealed the site of the first Store.

Apple has unveiled the design of its first retail shop, which will be located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple also mentions “Apple BKC” on its main website, with the greeting “Hello Mumbai.” We are preparing to welcome you to our first shop in India. And I’m excited to see where your imagination leads you at Apple BKC.”

The first Apple Store in India will open in BKC, Mumbai, at the Jio World Drive Mall. The Apple BKC logo was influenced by the famous Kaali Peeli taxi art that is specific to Mumbai. Aside from that, the Apple BKC creative includes vibrant versions of the stickers, as well as numerous Apple goods and services that will be accessible to consumers.

The store’s advertising includes a cheerful welcome to passers-by with the traditional Apple salutation “Hello Mumbai.” Aside from that, Apple has produced a unique playlist to commemorate the new store’s opening.

The recording can be found on Apple Music. Apple has been bullish on its India plans for several years, and the store’s launching is yet another move in that direction. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated earlier this year that Apple Retail would be heading to India shortly.

Apple is also rumoured to be establishing a second shop in India. According to reports, the second shop will open in New Delhi. The Apple BKC Store, on the other hand, will be a “flagship” location, whereas the one in New Delhi will be a lesser location.

The launch of the Apple Store in India comes after years of regulatory obstacles and talks with the Indian government. Apple had to adhere to local sourcing standards, which require international businesses to obtain at least 30% of their components from domestic suppliers. Apple also had to contend with other smartphone companies in India that have a bigger market share and lower prices.

Analysts expect that the opening of the Apple Store will boost Apple’s brand image and customer loyalty in India, as well as attract more developers and creators to its ecosystem.

