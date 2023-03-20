Apple’s Siri to get ChatGPT-like features, but has the voice assistant struggled with AI so far?

Apple is apparently trying new ChatGPT-style features for Siri, fueled by the rise in AI chatbots.

The underutilised digital assistant is about to get natural language generation capabilities, which could make it a lot more helpful. Apple has already enabled some new features on Apple TV, the company’s streaming box, that allow Siri to make jokes and potentially set timers using AI based features.

While the tvOS 16.4 beta upgrade is presently only accessible to developers, the general public will soon be able to test it by signing up for Apple’s beta software programme.

As the code for the new AI features is reportedly included across iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, and Apple TV, the move could signal the start of a significant revamp for Siri across Apple’s equipment. Although Siri can already make jokes and set schedules, natural-language capabilities would enable the digital assistant to be more inventive and collaborative.

ChatGPT from OpenAI, for example, can compose essays, songs, poems, and conduct discussions. GPT-4, the most recent version of the bot, can also identify pictures, which could potentially enable it to propose dinner ideas based on a snapshot of the inside of your freezer.

For years, Apple customers have pleaded for a smarter Siri, but the digital helper has been eclipsed by competitors such as Amazon Alexa and Google helper. Chatbots are now posing an even greater danger to those tools, with a slew of businesses, including Snapchat, Slack, and Microsoft, incorporating them into their current apps and services.

Siri, on the other hand, may be given a fresh start on life. According to the New York Times, Apple programmers have been “testing language-generating concepts every week” since 2011.

