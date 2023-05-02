Apple releases first ‘rapid’ security fixes for iOS, iPadOS, macOS for high priority security updates

Apple has made public its first set of “rapid security” fixes, which are especially meant to address security flaws that are now being actively exploited or represent a major danger to consumers’ safety and privacy.

Apple claims that the ‘Rapid Security Responses’ provide significant security enhancements in between software upgrades.

“Rapid Security Responses” are a new form of iPhone, iPad, and Mac software release. They provide significant security improvements in between software updates, such as improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries. According to Apple’s support website, “they may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly.”

Customers using iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 will be automatically updated.

Once installed, it will append a letter to the software version, such as iOS 16.4.1 (a), iPadOS 16.4.1 (a), and macOS 13.3.1 (a).

The rapid security fix will not be available for older versions of Apple’s software.

Users’ devices, by default, allow Rapid Security Responses to be deployed automatically and will remind them to restart it if required.

On an iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates, then confirm that “Security Responses & System Files” is enabled.

In Mac, go to the Apple menu, then System Settings, then General in the sidebar, and finally Software Update on the right.

Additionally, click the Show Details button next to Automatic Updates, and then check that “Install Security Responses and system files” is enabled.

