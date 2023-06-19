Apple is set to bring some major upgrades to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, suggest leaks

In September of this year, Apple is anticipated to reveal its upcoming iPhone 15 series, following its usual annual tradition of launching new phones around this time. Approximately two months later, the company is likely to unveil the successor to the iPhone 14 series.

The forthcoming event will showcase four models: iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. However, our focus will be on the standard versions of this article. Based on current leaks, it appears that the iPhone 15 and its Plus variant will receive three significant enhancements compared to their previous iterations. Here is a comprehensive overview of all the information available to us at this point.

Dynamic Island comes to non-Pro

According to the leaks, the standard versions of the iPhone 15 series are rumoured to include Apple’s new Dynamic Island feature, introducing a punch-hole display design. However, there has yet to be any official confirmation regarding this.

Currently, this design is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, there have been ongoing rumours suggesting that this might change for the iPhone 15 series. Incorporating this new design would help Apple differentiate the latest version from previous models, addressing criticisms received last year for maintaining the same design for regular models over an extended period.

Furthermore, the leaks also indicate that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could sport a frosted glass back with a matte finish, reminiscent of the design seen on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models.

Upgraded cameras all around

The standard versions of the iPhone 15 series are rumoured to feature 48-megapixel rear cameras, similar to the ones found in the iPhone 14 Pro models. This represents a significant improvement compared to the 12-megapixel sensors found in previous iPhone models.

However, it is important to note that the regular models are not expected to include a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR sensor, as these features are reportedly reserved for the higher-end models. On the other hand, the Pro Max model is rumoured to have a more prominent camera module, which may include periscope lenses capable of providing optical zoom capabilities of up to 5-6x, in addition to other sensors.

USB-C becomes the norm

According to reports, one of the notable changes expected in the 2023 iPhones is that Apple will be replacing their Lightning port with a USB Type-C port. This shift to USB-C would simplify the charging process for users, as they would only need to carry a single USB-C charger that can be used for multiple devices.

