AOC uses Twitter jibe to spread information on abortion resources after US SC overturns Roe vs Wade

AOC had shared information on her Instagram stories about safe self-managing medication-induced abortions according to the World Health Organization’s guidelines

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as AOC, has not held back in voicing her disappointment at the US Supreme Court overturning the Roe vs Wade judgement. The 50-year-old judgement, which guaranteed abortion as a constitutional right, was struck down by the apex court on 24 June, leading to shock and anger across large sections of the United States.

In response to the judgement, AOC had shared information on her Instagram Stories about safe self-managing medication-induced abortions according to the World Health Organization’s guidelines. She also shared information about abortion rights and resources that might help people get an abortion in American states where they are banned or might be restricted.

The Democrat’s posts did not escape the attention of conservative media outlets. John Gage, associated with the conservative media outlet Washington Examiner took to Twitter and wrote how AOC is teaching people to get around abortion bans.

.@AOC is posting about how people can skirt abortion bans. pic.twitter.com/1HekBKfKM8 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) June 27, 2022

The New York representative lost no time in replying back. “Yeah, and?” AOC wrote, adding that the posts were saved on her Instagram highlights. She also shared a direct link to the posts.

Several of you are asking for the direct link. It’s here: https://t.co/JdFoyKdoPl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2022



The politician’s tweet won hearts, with several praising her response. “We love you. Thank you for being a role model for so many,” wrote one user. “Go! Continue to be a leader,” wrote another.

Ocasio-Cortez, along with Senator Elizabeth Warren, has also called for the government to put up abortion clinics on federal land in states where abortion is banned or likely to be banned. However, in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bush recently, Vice-President Kamala Harris said that the government was not considering the option right now.

The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs Wade means that US states are now empowered to enact laws on the issue. According to a report in The Indian Express, trigger laws in states like Arkansas, Missouri and Louisiana will make it illegal to have an abortion there in most cases, including rape and incest.

