'Anybody can become a software engineer thanks to AI,' says NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang made a resounding declaration saying that artificial intelligence (AI) has eliminated the “digital divide” and made computer programming accessible to everyone. Speaking at the Computex forum in Taipei, Huang emphasized that AI is driving a computing revolution and enabling new possibilities.

As a leading supplier of chips and computing systems for AI, Nvidia has become the world’s most valuable listed semiconductor company. The company recently provided a strong revenue forecast for the second quarter, surpassing Wall Street estimates. It also acknowledged the rising demand for its AI chips, which power services like ChatGPT.

Huang showcased the capabilities of AI during his speech, demonstrating how a program can generate a short pop song with just a few words of instruction. He also unveiled new applications, such as a partnership with advertising group WPP (WPP.L) to create generative AI-enabled content for digital advertising.

Nvidia has faced challenges in meeting the high demand for its AI chips. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who reportedly plans to establish an AI startup, mentioned in an interview that obtaining the company’s graphics processing units (GPUs) is “considerably harder than getting drugs.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.