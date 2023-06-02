Anti-terrorist court grants bail to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted an extension to Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail on Friday.

Khan will remain on bail till June 13 in three cases including an attack on a top military commander’s residence in Lahore, a court official said.

Khan, however, reiterated his earlier claim that he faces a “serious threat” to his life. He had appeared before the ATC court in Lahore amid high security.

Meanwhile, just a few hours before the court pronounced its decision, a top official of Pakistan Tareekh-e-Insaaf was arrested in the eastern city of Lahore.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, PTI chief and former chief minister of Punjab said on Friday, “My message to all PTI workers is that you are on the right side. You are standing for Pakistan. Stay strong. You must not stand back.”

The PTI chief added, “I am completely innocent, and I trust our judiciary.”

Elahi was arrested from his residence on Thursday over corruption charges after a Lahore court rejected his protective bail.

Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn his attack. He said, “I strongly condemn the arrest of Ch Pervez Elahi on completely frivolous charges. The manner in which he was arrested & manhandled is also shameful & reprehensible.”

I strongly condemn the arrest of Ch Pervez Elahi on completely frivolous charges. The manner in which he was arrested & manhandled is also shameful & reprehensible. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 1, 2023

Khan has also announced filing a $53m defamation suit against Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau which was responsible for his arrest.

“My arrest warrant was issued on a public holiday and was kept in secrecy for eight days. I was not informed about the conversion of Al-Qadir Trust Case Inquiry into Investigation,” Khan tweeted.

