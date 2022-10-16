Anti-dairy activists vandalise milk aisle in a store even as kids going hungry in UK. What is this Vegan protest?

New Delhi: Throughout the UK, Animal Rebellion, an anti-dairy activists group, was seen pouring milk on shop floors, displays, and products. The strategy of these climate activists is to pour milk all over department stores to bring attention to their cause.

Milk Pours are currently happening across the UK. All are concerned individuals calling on the government to give us a livable future, a #PlantBasedFuture Here’s the latest milk pour happening in Edinburgh @waitrose pic.twitter.com/mawKIylEmI — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 15, 2022

Members of Animal Rebellion, a climate change and animal rights organisation, entered UK stores such as Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges and dumped milk and products on the floor while employees and customers looked on.

The environmental organization, with the goal of “transitioning to a plant-based food system,” said that “dairy, like all forms of animal farming, is an incredibly wasteful and destructive industry, and a major contributor to the climate crisis that is currently threatening all life on Earth.”

The group has coordinated action in Waitrose, Whole Foods, and Marks & Spencer stores in London, Manchester, Norwich, and Edinburgh.

Several protestors were seen pouring milk from the shelves onto display cabinets in Harrods’ food hall in Knightsbridge.

!Happening now in Manchester! Concerned individuals have just poured milk on the floors of @marksandspencer on Market Street! Calling for a transition to a #PlantBasedFuture pic.twitter.com/6y6Cj4JX7m — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 15, 2022

Another group was filmed emptying milk bottles onto the floor and across a cheese-laden table in Piccadilly’s Fortnum and Mason.

‼️BREAKING‼️ Animal Rebellion supporters have just poured out milk across the floor and over other dairy products at Fortnum & Mason, Piccadilly. We are calling on the government to support farmers in a transition to a plant-based food system. #ClimateJustice #AnimalJustice pic.twitter.com/sPelpHJq7h — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 15, 2022

Animal Rebellion has stated that it is advocating for a plant-based future and emphasising the importance of assisting farmers in transitioning to a sustainable plant-based food system.

With inputs from agencies

