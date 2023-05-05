Another Hindu temple vandalised in Australia by Khalistani supporters, anti-India slogans sprayed with graffiti

Another Hindu temple, BAPS Swaminarayan temple, has been vandalised by Khalistani supporters in Australia in the early hours of Friday. Graffiti “Declare Modi Terrorist (BBC)” was spray-painted on the front wall of the temple and also a Khalistani flag was hanging on the gate of the religious place.

The management of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Western Sydney’s Rosehill suburb, where the act of vandalism took place, reported the incident to the police.

The incident comes two months after a series of acts of vandalism perpetrated by pro-Khalistan elements in Australia.

A report by Australia Today quoted the temple management saying that the NSW Police officers have visited the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Rosehill and CCTV footage was provided to help them in the investigation.

The act of vandalism comes just days ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Sydney on 24 May for the QUAD summit.

India condemns vandalism of temples in Australia

India has persistently been condemning the vandalism against the Hindu temples in Australia and has also raised the issue with the Australian government.

During the visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to India, PM Modi raised the issue to which he assured the Indian leader of strict action against those involved in the vandalism of Hindu temples.

“Australia won’t tolerate any extreme actions and attacks that took place in religious buildings, and there is no place for such action against Hindu temples,” Albanese had said.

In February, when India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during his visit to Australia, he stressed the need for vigilance against ‘radical activities’ targeting the Indian community in Australia.

“Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community,” Jaishankar had tweeted after his meeting with Wong in Sydney.

Hindu temples vandalised in Australia

In 12 January, BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was vandalised by Khalistani supporters who spray-painted anti-India slogans on the walls of the temple.

On 16 January, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria. The pro-Khalistani elements vandalised the religious place and spray painted anti-India messages on the building’s wall.

On 23 January, the walls of ISCKON temple in Melbourne’s Albert Park were vandalised with graffiti “Hindustan Murdabad”.

In March, the boundary wall of the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was vandalised.

With inputs from agencies

