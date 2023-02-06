Another ex-girlfriend of 'misogynist' Andrew Tate claims sexual battery, mental assault

London: An ex-girlfriend of self-professed misogynist Andrew Tate claims that he choked her during “hard sex” to the point where she passed out.

The British woman claimed that Tate initially captivated her and pushed her to work for his webcam company before turning abusive and controlling.

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were detained in December on suspicion of rape, involvement in human trafficking, and organising a gang to prey on women.

The two allegedly lured victims into their traps by wooing them and feigning interest in a relationship or marriage, in lieu of which the girls were forced to work in the brothers’ adult chat rooms, the prosecutors claimed.

The lady, who was anonymously named Sophie for privacy reasons, said Tate assaulted her and was aggressive during sex, while speaking on BBC’s radio program.

The two met on Facebook, and according to Sophie, he initially enchanted her. She set up to visit him at his house in Bucharest after they had been corresponding for some time online, and shortly after, she was dating him.

She claims that he then started to ask her about working for his webcam company and promised her that if she did, she would “earn a fortune.”

Even though she replied no, he would keep insisting, “If you love me, you would do it,” and Sophie claimed that over time, this made her begin to wonder if “maybe he’s right.”

She claimed to feel forced and fear losing him if she objected.

She claimed Tate would take half of her earnings, or about £800, for her six hours of work.

Sophie claimed that over time, Tate became increasingly domineering and threatened to “fine” her if she left the house without his consent.

“There was some argument,” she recalled. “He grabbed me and threw me up against the wall before slapping me severely and calling me a ‘whore’,” she said.

She claimed that he ultimately become violent, relished having sex with her in a harsh manner, and would choke her.

On one such incident, she once passed out in the middle of the act.

He is “extremely deceptive,” she said, adding, “He has no empathy at all.”

“He is a total narcissist,” she said.

“I don’t think he’s emotionally capable of feeling love, for anyone or anything, even his family, even his brother

– there’s just nothing,” she said.

But she added: “It’s very difficult because I don’t feel like a victim – all of the choices I made were of my own free will”.

“He didn’t bundle me up into a bag, throw me in the back of a lorry and drive me there,” she said.

Tate will be detained until February 27 as a result of last week’s decision to dismiss his appeal against a 30-day jail sentence.

In an effort to challenge the judge’s decision to extend their detention a second time for 30 days, he appeared in

court in Bucharest alongside his brother and two of their accused female accomplices.

They all failed in their appeals.

According to the BBC, Tate was informed about Sophie’s accusations by way of his attorney.

His communications manager, Mateea Petrescu, stated to media persons that they would not comment on the allegations.

