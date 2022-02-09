Angry locals plan to pelt Jeff Bezos' superyacht with rotten eggs if iconic Rotterdam bridge dismantled

A Facebook event has been scheduled for 1 June this year, when Bezos' megayacht, worth 430 million euros, is scheduled to pass through Rotterdam and over 13,000 people have indicated that they are interested in attending the event

The proposed dismantling of the historic Koningshaven Bridge in the city of Rotterdam to allow Jeff Bezos' superyacht to pass through has left locals in the Dutch city angry. So much so, that thousands of residents are planning to pelt the billionaire’s superyacht with rotten eggs, if it does pass through the city.

A Facebook event has been scheduled for 1 June this year, when Bezos' megayacht, worth 430 million euros, is scheduled to pass through Rotterdam. Over 13,000 people have indicated that they are interested in attending the event. About 3,900 people have said that they will attend the event.

Pablo Stromann, who created the Facebook event for pelting rotten eggs at the yacht, told media outlet BN DeStem that he believes that “people with a lot of money should realise that they can't get everything.” Stromann added that with this event, the residents were trying to make their voice be heard in a playful manner.

The controversy began a few days ago when local authorities stated that they would temporarily dismantle part of the bridge to allow the Amazon founder’s yacht to pass. The decision has led to a huge outcry among locals.

The Koningshaven Bridge, also called "De Hef”, dates back to 1878. The 150-feet steel-girded bridge was rebuilt after being bombed by the Nazis in the Second World War. The decision to dismantle the central part of the bridge for the megayacht has created a controversy as after a 2017 renovation, local authorities promised that the iconic monument would never be dismantled again, as per news reports.

The bridge is scheduled to be taken apart in the summer this year.

According to AFP, Bezos' superyacht is currently being built in the Netherlands. The report quoted a spokesperson for the mayor of Rotterdam saying that dismantling the bridge was the only solution to allow the Amazon founder’s megayacht to pass through the city “It’s the only route to the sea,” he asserted.

As per reports, Bezos would pay for the dismantling of the Koningshaven Bridge.

The mayor of Rotterdam has also defended the decision to take apart the bridge, adding that it would lead to job creation and economic benefits. The authorities have also promised to rebuild the iconic bridge in its current form.

However, as per a report in NDTV, Rotterdam's mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb has declared that a decision on taking down part of the bridge is yet to be finalised.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.