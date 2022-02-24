Amul urges de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine crisis, urges both countries to not 'go from bad to wars'

The present situation in Ukraine remains grim as Russia has launched a military offensive against the country

Amid the escalating geopolitical crisis in Ukraine, Indian dairy brand Amul has come up with a creative method and asked both sides to tone down the war effort. In a topical post released recently on its social media handles, the company called for a way to defuse the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The post shared by Amul features the brand’s iconic little girl sharing buttered toast with a blonde girl in the picture. The other girl can be seen wearing a long flowing dress and a vinok, a traditional Ukrainian flower crown. Both the girls are seen sitting on some rubble. In the background, a map depicts Russia and Ukraine, with both nations pointing tanks at each other.

“Don’t go from bad to wars!” is the message written at the top of the image. The topical also appealed for peace, asking the countries to “Sign treaty with a treat”.

View the viral post here:

The post was first shared by Amul on 23 February, 2022 and has garnered over 74,000 likes till date. Several internet users appreciated the brand’s appeal for peace, while others commented that they thought the topical was “perfect for the situation”.

The present situation in Ukraine remains grim as Russia has launched a military offensive against the country. According to reports, Moscow has claimed that it has “had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems” just hours after it announced the offensive against its neighbour.

According to a Reuters report, a Russian helicopter and five Russian planes were shot down by Ukraine in the Luhansk region. The agency also reported that one person had been killed and another injured in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced martial law after Russia attacked the country’s military infrastructure. In a statement to the country’s citizens, the President urged them to remain calm and stay at home.

Russia’s military assault on Ukraine has been condemned by leaders of the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.