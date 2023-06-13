Amnesty’s desperate attempt to play spoilsport by screening BBC documentary ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

Amnesty International has not learnt from its failed attempt to defame Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Australia where it screened the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots ahead of his visit to the continent last month.

The human rights group, along with Human Rights Watch has now planned a similar strategy in the US. They will be again screening the BBC documentary two days before his official state visit.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have invited policymakers, journalists and analysts for a private screening of the two-part documentary, “India: The Modi Question” on 20 June.

Announcing the screening, Human Rights Watch said it wanted to serve a reminder that the documentary had been banned in India.

Australia gave Modi a rock star welcome

Amnesty International, which is being investigated by Indian law enforcement agencies for alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA), screened the BBC documentary on PM Modi at an event in Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra.

It was shown merely three days ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Australia.

But it failed to succeed in its attempt and the Indian PM received a rock star welcome in Australia where more than 20,000 people thronged a stadium in Sydney to cheer Modi.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also called PM Modi “the boss.”

Also, PM Modi’s name took over the sky in Australia’s Sydney for a while as he received a warm welcome in the country. A recreational aircraft’s contrail (line-shaped clouds formed by the engine’s exhaust) was used to write ‘WELCOME MODI’ in the sky.

US looking forward to PM Modi’s visit

Any attempt by Amnesty International is unlikely to dampen the spirits of the Indian diaspora in the US who have been waiting eagerly for PM Modi’s visit on 23 June.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said that the trajectory of the Indo-US partnership is “unmistakable and filled with promise” and PM Modi’s historic state visit to the US will further solidify the defining relationship of the 21st century.

“We’re here ahead of a historic state visit by Prime Minister Modi — one that will further solidify what President Biden has called a ‘defining relationship’ of the 21st century,” Blinken said.

“We see this defining relationship in our unique connection as the world’s oldest and largest democracies, with a special obligation to demonstrate that our governments can deliver for and empower all our citizens.”

The upcoming visit will be Modi’s sixth to the US since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

Also, Indian Americans are enthusiastically preparing to welcome PM Modi. Almost 600 community members are preparing to collect at Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington, which is close to the White House, and where PM Modi will be staying during his visit, while a group of Indian Americans are planning to go to Andrews Air Force Base when the PM’s Air India One arrives on 21 June in the afternoon from New York.

A 21-gun salute will accompany President Biden and the First Lady as they welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 June.

Modi will also make history during his upcoming visit to the US by becoming the first Indian PM to address the Joint Meeting of the US Congress twice. The PM’s invitation to address the US Congress, according to Indian Americans, serves as a reminder of the historical importance of the relationship between the US and India, expressing the two countries’ common dedication and dream of global stability and prosperity, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

US vice-president Kamala Harris will host PM Modi for lunch on 23 June, which is being co-hosted by the Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Second Gentleman.

The Indian PM will also interact with the diaspora and the business community on 23 June. In between, several Cabinet ministers in the Biden administration and key leaders are likely to call on PM Modi for meetings.

With inputs from agencies

