At a time when a number of multinational companies are announcing mass layoffs, streaming giant Netflix has rolled out a job vacancy for the role of a flight attendant. Confused? Don’t be. The OTT platform is hiring a flight attendant for one of its private jets. Wait, the best part is yet to come. The job pays up to $385,000 a year, which roughly converts to over Rs 3 crore. The OTT platform, which is much loved for its hits like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Harry & Meghan, advertised the required role on its website. As per Netflix’s requirement, the flight attendant should be able to travel the world for an extended time. In addition, the candidate should be able to carry weight up to 30 lbs (13.6kg), and “be capable of long periods of standing.”

Along with providing “confidential air transportation,” the flight attendant will also be required to work for flights on a Gulfstream G550 jet. Moreover, the candidate has to perform their job with “discretion.” Despite not providing a specific compensation range for the job role, the OTT giant has listed the overall market range for the position that ranges from $60,000 and $385,000.

Continuing further, the company has stated that the compensations will be determined based on the level of experience of the candidate. If you are wondering, then this opportunity is based in California’s San Jose near Netflix’s Los Gatos headquarters. The flight attendant job role involves on-ground duty, along with travelling within and outside the United States. The advertisement read, “This market range is based on total compensation (vs. only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy.”

Talking about the mandatory requirements, the company revealed the requisite flight-safety training certification from the Federal Aviation Administration is a must for the candidates applying for the role. Apart from being professionally trained in the cabin, passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation, any person applying for the flight attendant position should also be able to “embrace the Netflix culture of freedom and responsibility.”

Addressing its work culture, the Netflix Aviation department claimed that it avails “exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation.” The advertisement further added, “It is our goal to provide the most outstanding aviation experience available, by using the best people and the best equipment, and providing the highest level of customer service possible.” As per the company, the aviation team helps them to reach every corner of the world efficiently and effectively so that it can continue to spread joy across the globe.

