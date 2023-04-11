Amid war with Russia, Ukraine to import 230 containers of defence items from Pakistan in April

Islamabad: Even as Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister get ready for a four-day visit to India from next Sunday, the east European country is bolstering its defence ties with Pakistan amid the war with Russia.

According to an ET report, Pakistan will send 230 containers laden with defence items to Ukraine from the Karachi port this month. The defence items will be shipped on two vessels MV Bokram and MV Kherson.

Ships transporting weapons to Ukraine from Pakistan are increasingly flying the US and European flags. According to reports, The main entry points into Europe for arms transfers from Pakistan – including tanks and rockets – is through ports in Poland and Germany.

It’s interesting to note that Pakistan is helping Ukraine with weapons and other defence items even as the South Asian country asks Russia for help in modernising aircraft engines.

According to Pakistan, it would start receiving petroleum at discounted rates from Russia by the end of April. But there is no proof of an energy agreement between Russia and Pakistan.

It has been discovered that China, Pakistan, and Ukraine once formed a network to exchange missile technology. The Indian government is reportedly attempting to confirm whether Ukraine is still involved in providing Pakistan with any missile technology.

Pakistan was eager to buy a Ukrainian anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system in 2021. Ukraine has additionally been charged with providing North Korea with missile technology in the past.

Pakistan has established itself as a major provider of weapons and defence equipment to Ukraine in exchange for aid from western countries. This defence cooperation between Pakistan and Ukraine has been beneficial for the Ukrainian military which has been experiencing a lack of weapons and ammunition during the war with Russia.

In 2022, Britain had supplied weapons and ammunition to Ukraine via Romania using Pakistan as an air bridge. The UK had used the Nur Khan air base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Rawalpindi as part of the air bridge for sending military aircraft to Romania’s Avram Iancu Cluj International Airport via a British air base in the Mediterranean to move weapons to Ukraine.

A memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and the UK defence ministry served as the foundation for some of the shipments.

