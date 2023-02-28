Amid Ukraine war, Russia ramps up coal sales to China

Moscow: China has more than doubled its purchase of coal from Russia over the past year.

According to the Russian Consulate General in China’s northeastern province of Harbin, Russia’s coal exports to China through the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli railway crossing have jumped by 214%.

Through January and early February in 2023, Russia exported 6,200 freight cars containing 438,000 tons of coal to China.

China is using coal imported from Russia to generate electricity and heat in the Chinese provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning and in the eastern part of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak had said earlier this month that Russia’s coal exports to China increased by 11.2% to 59.5 million tons in 2022 while the sale of coking coal for the steel industry more than doubled compared to 2021.

