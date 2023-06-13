Amid rising tension with China, US draws plans to evacuate Americans from 'flashpoint' Taiwan

Amid rising tensions with China, the US is preparing evacuation plans for its citizens in Taiwan fearing if a conflict breaks out on the island, tens of thousands of Americans could be trapped, according to a report.

According to a Russia Today report, citing The Messenger, a senior US intelligence official said the planning process has been underway for at least six months, but has “heated up over the past two months or so.”

The official added that a “heightened level of tension” had driven the preparations.

Citing another source, the report said that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine had forced the US to consider its arrangements in Taiwan, which would likely be the flashpoint for any confrontation between the US and China.

The US warned its citizens to leave Ukraine by commercial means for several months before ordering the majority of its embassy staff out of Kyiv two weeks prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US State Department has not warned Americans against traveling to Taiwan, and currently designates the island with the lowest of its four travel advisory levels. According to The Messenger’s sources, the drawing up of evacuation plans is being kept quiet “because it is a sensitive subject for the Taiwanese government.”

Despite the fact that the State Department remained silent regarding the story, a department official claimed that the secrecy was not unusual because “even talking about a [evacuation plan] starts people thinking something may be going on even if it is just prudent planning.”

Over 80,000 Americans living in Taiwan

As of 2019, more than 80,000 Americans are living in Taiwan.

According to the report, citing a source, geographical factors would make evacuating these people difficult as many points on the island are connected by single routes passing through tunnels, and that evacuation vessels would have to weave their way through military fleets steaming toward Taiwan.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has adopted an increasingly hostile stance toward Beijing since 2021, repeatedly labeling China as America’s top competitor while expanding US military activity in the region.

In addition to signing new military and economic agreements with Asian allies, the president has sent US warships through the Taiwan Strait on a near-monthly basis since taking office. China considers these so-called “freedom of navigation” exercises to be provocations, and typically responds with military drills of its own.

Biden has also said on four separate occasions that he would respond with military force if Beijing attempted to forcibly reunify Taiwan with the Chinese mainland. Beijing vehemently condemned these statements as violations of the US’ long-standing policy of recognizing, but not endorsing, its sovereignty over the island.

