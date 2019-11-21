You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

American journalist shares viral video featuring robot room service in Shanghai hotel; here’s how Twitter reacted

World FP Trending Nov 21, 2019 14:50:32 IST

An American journalist shared a video of her experience at a hotel in Shanghai and it has gone viral on social media. The journalist said that she ordered extra coffee pods, and a robot delivered it to her. Twitterrati is bewildered and amazed at how the hotel’s room service surprised the journalist, who then tweeted the video.

Anna Fifield, a Washington Post journalist, shared her unique experience with the machine which arrived at her door bearing the pods. In the video, Anna can be heard saying, “Good Morning, robot!” before pressing the ‘open’ button to take the pods—one regular, another decaf.

Her tweet read, “I called for more coffee pods in my Shanghai hotel room, and this is how they came to me.”

A curious user even questioned Anna about how the robot rang the doorbell?

Here is his tweet:

To which she replied saying that the machine called on the room’s phone and informed her that it was waiting outside, speaking both in English and Chinese.

Anna's tweet:

Twitterati was stunned after the video went viral and a few thought it to be cute, while others had suggestions to make the robot more generous. Some users even asked "Did you have to tip?" However, this wasn’t a surprise to a section of Twitter which went on to share their similar experiences.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 14:50:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores