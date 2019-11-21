American journalist shares viral video featuring robot room service in Shanghai hotel; here’s how Twitter reacted

An American journalist shared a video of her experience at a hotel in Shanghai and it has gone viral on social media. The journalist said that she ordered extra coffee pods, and a robot delivered it to her. Twitterrati is bewildered and amazed at how the hotel’s room service surprised the journalist, who then tweeted the video.

Anna Fifield, a Washington Post journalist, shared her unique experience with the machine which arrived at her door bearing the pods. In the video, Anna can be heard saying, “Good Morning, robot!” before pressing the ‘open’ button to take the pods—one regular, another decaf.

Her tweet read, “I called for more coffee pods in my Shanghai hotel room, and this is how they came to me.”

I called for more coffee pods in my Shanghai hotel room and this is how they came to me: pic.twitter.com/zqc9OLpXHA — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 20, 2019

A curious user even questioned Anna about how the robot rang the doorbell?

Room service but how does that robot knock on the door? https://t.co/1Vlx2PKNT9 — Don Fraser (@donscot23) November 20, 2019

To which she replied saying that the machine called on the room’s phone and informed her that it was waiting outside, speaking both in English and Chinese.

the robot called my room phone and told me (in Chinese and English) that it was waiting outside — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 20, 2019

Twitterati was stunned after the video went viral and a few thought it to be cute, while others had suggestions to make the robot more generous. Some users even asked "Did you have to tip?" However, this wasn’t a surprise to a section of Twitter which went on to share their similar experiences.

So the @Disney #STARWARS Hotels eventually *have* to have these but R2 Units, right? https://t.co/CSt8CPEDxY — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) November 20, 2019

Can it serve Pinot Noir too? https://t.co/kgXuY7Ku7z — Demetri Sevastopulo (@Dimi) November 20, 2019

I, for one, welcome our caffeine-bearing overlords. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) November 20, 2019

So I guess that means there are a couple of human beings without jobs because of that silly machine. Did you have to tip? — Joseph the Benedictine (@OLRefugeMonksCA) November 20, 2019

An excessive amount of innovation for TWO coffee pods — 블레어 (@TalkativeBlair) November 20, 2019

I was staying in a hotel in South Korea last month. One of these robots pushed its way into the lift as I was trying to get out. I found myself talking to it saying let me out of the lift first. They need etiquette training. — Mike Spinks (@mbspinks) November 20, 2019

Yeah, my hotel robot (looks the same!) in Shenzhen brought me cough drops this week. It has a little kid’s voice and barges onto the elevators too pic.twitter.com/T43jRD3i1Q — Trevor Curwin (@tcurwin) November 20, 2019

Why does it's chattering away down the hall remind me of Marvin from #HitchhikersGuidetotheGalaxy? xD https://t.co/H5vFK9e40l — Sourya Banerjee (@JoeBanerjee) November 20, 2019

