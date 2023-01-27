American couple’s personal library decorated with 32,000 books amazes bookworms; see post

People can possess a variety of hobbies. Among them, making a decorated collection of their favourite items is well-recognised. However, from postal stamps or books to technological gadgets or bikes, the preference has seen significant change with each generation. Nowadays, youngsters have shifted their focus to trendy items as the object of their personal collection. Although, a collection of a wide range of books is still a dream for many bookworms around the globe. Teasing the community, now an American woman has shared a photo of her large personal library. The woman named Kathleen O’Neal Gear dropped the image on Twitter.

Our personal library has about 32,000 books. I guess other people bought cars and boats… pic.twitter.com/fXUdCzb0Qk — Kathleen O’Neal Gear (@GearBooks) January 25, 2023

Kathleen O’Neal Gear is an American archaeologist and author. She along with her husband has managed to set up this personal library in their residence. Kathleen revealed in the caption that the collection has as many as 32,000 books. As seen in the photograph, the couple planned a large area in their house to accommodate all their books.

Kathleen captioned her post saying, “Our personal library has about 32,000 books. I guess other people bought cars and boats.” The comment section saw a number of users coming with their own collection of books. Some also referred to the uniqueness of collecting books in the era when everything is accessible at a fingertip thanks to the introduction of the internet.

A man wrote, “Cars, boats, fancy watches, and materialistic stuff comes and goes, these 32,000 books in your personal library are a lifetime treasure and will last forever. I have 1,000 books and I thought my room was special. Wow! much respect to you both.”

Congratulations!! Cars, boats, fancy watches, and materialistic stuff comes and goes, these 32,000 books in your personal library is a lifetime treasure and will last forever. I have 1,000 books and I thought my room was special.. lol. Wow! much respect to you both. God bless! — Sulaiman Ghafoorzai (@sulaimanghafoo2) January 26, 2023

A man from Karachi, Pakistan shared a photo of his family library which includes 50,000 books. He noted, “Half of them were almost a quarter century and above old. And yes, we also never owned yachts and Car fleets thanks to my grandfather.”

Here’s our family Library in #Karachi #Pakistan with over 50,000 books, half of them almost quarter century and above old; And yes we also never owned yachts and Car fleets thanks to my grandfather 🍁 pic.twitter.com/GTfvhQkDI3 — Ubermensch (@ubbermensch) January 26, 2023

An individual with a similar interest said, “Cars and boats wear out pretty quickly, and those books are still there in one corner of my study. I have approx 2500 books. Have given away hundreds. I’m much more selective in what I buy now.”

Cars and boats wear out pretty quickly, and those books are still there.

One corner of my study. I have approx 2500 books. Have given away hundreds. I’m much more selective in what I buy, now. pic.twitter.com/SHvuuqQ5Bz — Walter Stevens (@mrbigwalt) January 26, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

I have a few hundred. I was actually thinking of getting rid of some old ones to make room but now I’m thinking I should hoard 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bTgERP9A2P — Noellie Spice 😷 (@NoellieSpice) January 26, 2023

And here I took pride with little over 500! You shook me…💔 pic.twitter.com/Fua9YiV8Oc — The Idea of India (@TheIdeaofIndia3) January 26, 2023

Glorious…I’m not quite there yet! pic.twitter.com/BqEM7tgCHP — Shanna dundas (@Sdhey19) January 26, 2023

Since being surfaced on the internet, Kathleen’s personal library has garnered more than 35,000 likes on Twitter so far. It has also received thousands of retweets on the microblogging site.

