American CEO posts crying selfie after firing employees, slammed

An American CEO posted his picture of crying on LinkedIn, and stated that he is posting this to make people see that not every CEO is cold hearted and that he is very guilty of firing his employees

Recently, Braden Wallake - the CEO of an American Marketing firm HyperSocial - posted his picture of crying on LinkedIn, and stated that he was posting it to make people understand that not every CEO was cold-hearted and that he was very guilty of firing his employees. He also wrote that he loved his employees, and was feeling really sad for firing them. The post has attracted a lot of criticism. Some people have been calling him an 'emotionally immature narcissist', while others have been levelling his post a 'PR stunt'. However, a section of people also came out in support of the American CEO.

"Days like today, I wish I was a business owner that was only money driven and didn't care about who he hurt along the way. But I’m not." Wallake wrote.

In a phone interview with The Economic Times, he stated that there has been a lot of backlash and also a lot of support after his post. According to him, CEOs started to reach out to him and told him that they were in the similar place, and that was what mattered to him. This post has garnered 31,423 reactions and 6,281 comments so far.

A mental health professional wrote, "The post is throwing red flags for me as a mental health professional. Accountability is essential for any type of growth and recovery. This, however, is emotional manipulation rather than accountability." The user said that the selfie was 'an extremely effective manipulation technique.'. "This type of behaviour is common in abusive parents who want their children to feel sorry for the abuse they do. This is not how you correct your errors, sir," the person went on to say.

"Public declarations of 'love' may or may not be real, but the end goal is the management of image, not support for those you've wronged. What steps are you taking to repair the damage you've caused? It doesn't qualify," the user added.

There were also some users who supported Wallake in the comment section. A user wrote, "So can't people be humans anymore? It's not easy to decide to take a leave of absence. I was recently laid off, and while I've experienced a range of emotions, including anger, I have compassion for those who had to make the difficult decision. When it comes to layoffs, everyone loses. Remember that we are humans first. Have some class. One day, it could be you making this difficult choice."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.