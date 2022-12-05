Amber Heard appeals 'chilling' $10 million Johnny Depp defamation verdict

Los Angeles: Months after Johnny Depp prevailed in a defamation case against Amber Heard, she has now appealed for a new trial against the ‘Pirates of the Carribean’ star.

Earlier Depp successfully sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 opinion piece for the Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence with a court in Virginia awarding him a USD 10.35 million pay out. Now, Heard’s legal team has filed a 68-page appeal against the verdict, Deadline reported.

The appeal was filed with a court in Virginia in late November. This time, Heard’s lawyers have argued that the trial which took place earlier this year was “unfair” because Judge Penney Azcarate excluded Heard’s therapy notes in which she claimed to have been abused by Depp.

“If not reversed, the trial court’s exclusion of contemporaneous reports of domestic abuse to medical professionals will make it more difficult for other abuse victims to prove allegations of abuse, and likely deter them from coming forward,” the documents read.

“That holding, if allowed to stand, undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men,” it added.

The appeal asks for a reversal of the verdict or a new trial, reports said.

