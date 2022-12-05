Amazon plans to fire 20,000 employees, including top managers

Amazon is reportedly planning to fire 20,000 employees currently working in the company. The e-commerce giant will be going through a massive layoff and the employees will be fired from their distribution centres located in several regions in the coming months.

According to a report by DNA, the corporate executive and technology staff will be also be fired by the company.

The action comes as all the departments in various regions are being reviewed rigorously so as to do cost cutting. If Amazon lays off 20,000 employees, this would mean a reduction in over six per cent of its corporate staff, and nearly 1.3 per cent of its 1.5 million-strong workforce that also included global distribution center and hourly workers.

The impacted employees reportedly will be given a 24-hour notice and severance pay in accordance with their company contracts.

Notably, CEO Andy Jassy earlier while hinting about the layoff, had not clearly specified the number of employees that will be laid off. “Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organisations early in 2023,” Andy said in a written message sent on 17 November.

He added, “We haven’t concluded yet exactly how many other roles will be impacted (we know that there will be reductions in our Stores and PXT organisations), but each leader will communicate to their respective teams when we have the details nailed down. And, as has been the case this week, we will prioritise communicating directly with impacted employees before making broad public or internal announcements.”

