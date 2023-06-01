About 2000 Amazon employees walk off work protesting job cuts and work-from-office rules

Amazon employees appear to be quite unhappy with various mandates imposed by the company. In recent months, the e-commerce giant has laid off thousands of workers and changed its policies regarding working from the office, which has negatively impacted many employees and caused frustration.

As a result, 1,816 employees are planning to stage a protest today in front of Amazon’s Spheres building in Seattle. This number may increase to 2,000 as more workers are encouraged to join.

Walkouts taking place globally

According to Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) and Amazon’s Remote Advocacy community leaders, “The walkout is confirmed! Approximately 1,816 employees worldwide have already pledged to participate, with 873 of them based in Seattle. We invite you to join 1,816 of our coworkers (and counting) in walking out.”

The protesting employees are demanding a voice in the company’s decision-making process, particularly those that directly impact them. The main focus of their concerns is Amazon’s recent mandate regarding returning to the office, which was implemented earlier this month.

They added, “Employees should have a say in decisions that affect our lives, such as the return-to-work mandate and how our work contributes to the acceleration of the climate crisis.”

Agitation over work-from-office policies and layoffs

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently stated in a letter to shareholders that employees are required to come to the office three days a week, as he believes people learn and perform better in a physical office environment. He also believes that innovation thrives when employees work together in person.

A company spokesperson shared, “We are pleased with the positive results we have seen in the first month of having more employees back in the office. There is a greater sense of energy, collaboration, and connections, and we have received positive feedback from many employees and neighbouring businesses.”

The spokesperson further added, “We understand that the transition back to the office will take time, and we have multiple teams working hard to ensure a smooth adjustment for our employees.”

Regarding the protest, Amazon told GeekWire that they always listen to their employees and will continue to do so.

Amazon moving in the wrong direction, say employees scarred by layoffs

In response to the situation, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice and Amazon Remote Advocacy expressed in a statement, “This protest is a reflection of Amazon moving in the wrong direction and losing the trust of its employees. We want what is best for Amazon. Long-term thinking and employee voices are integral to the Day 1 culture that has contributed to Amazon’s success, and we aim to reignite that culture.”

It is worth noting that Amazon recently terminated an additional 9,000 employees after letting go of around 18,000 earlier this year. The layoffs affected various departments, including advertising, human resources, Twitch units, and cloud computing. Amazon attributed the layoffs to overhiring and uncertain economic conditions. In total, the company has now terminated 27,000 employees if we combine both rounds of layoffs.

