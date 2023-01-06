It is said ‘charity begins at home’, but there is no special place to show it. Thus, instances of humanitarian acts are everywhere. In our everyday life, brief encounters with such kind people are certainly enough to reload our faith in humanity. Nowadays, social media have become a hub for such content as they never fail to touch the hearts of users. After a day-long battle with this so-called cruel world, these sorts of incidents can unconsciously bring a smile to your face. This recent viral video appears to be a lesson for the younger generation which has a huge responsibility to perform. The video, shared by Good News Movement, shows a younger woman extending her help to an aged co-passenger with Parkinson’s disease inside a tube train in London.

The heart-melting clip opens in a crowded compartment of a moving train travelling through a subway, somewhere in London, England. While other commuters were busy on their own, an old man can be seen struggling to turn the page of a newspaper he was reading. The person is known to be suffering from Parkinson’s disease, a disorder of the central nervous system.

Dopamine levels fall as a result of nerve cell damage in the brain, which results in Parkinson’s symptoms. Parkinson’s disease frequently starts with a hand tremor. Further symptoms like the slowness of movement, stiffness, and loss of balance come later. However, Parkinson’s disease symptoms can be managed with medication.

Coming to the video, due to the sickness, the person’s right hand was shaking and causing difficulty in holding the newspaper properly. Then, in a heart-winning gesture, a younger woman sitting on the opposite seat assisted him to turn the newspaper page. One of their co-travellers filmed the occurrence.

The comment section saw numerous users lauding the woman for his deed. Some of them also referred to the tragic aftermath of Parkinson’s disease.

An overwhelmed viewer noted, “With so much negativity being shown on video, it’s refreshing to see a kind act of helping someone.”

A woman suffering from the same illness acknowledged, “I have Parkinson’s. It’s a tough road sometimes. Often you attract unkind remarks as the symptoms can make you look drunk or on drugs. So this is rather splendid to see.”

An individual repented, “There are still good people in the world. Shame it’s the bad people who grab all the headlines.”

A person termed the young man an “amazing man.”

Here are some other reactions:

Since being dropped on the internet, the 12-second clipping has amassed nearly 75,000 views on Twitter. It has also garnered more than 2,500 likes and hundreds of tweets so far on the platform.

