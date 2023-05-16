Alleged 'Large-scale corruption' ring unveiled in Ukraine's Supreme Court

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) made a social media announcement on Monday regarding suspected corruption within Ukraine’s Supreme Court.

In a Facebook post, NABU and SAP revealed that they had uncovered a significant corruption scheme involving the leaders and judges of the Supreme Court. They shared a photograph showing stacks of banknotes on a couch and mentioned that further information would be disclosed later.

The post did not provide specific details about who allegedly bribed whom and the motives behind it.

Simultaneously, the Supreme Court responded by scheduling an extraordinary meeting due to the developments surrounding Supreme Court President Vsevolod Kniaziev.

The court shared on Facebook that the Plenum of the Supreme Court would convene on May 16, 2023.

According to reports from Ukrainian media, Kniaziev, the Supreme Court chairman appointed in October 2021, has been apprehended while accepting bribes amounting to $3 million (€2.76 million). Additionally, there have been raids conducted targeting other judges within the highest judicial institution.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently pledged to intensify efforts in combatting the prevalent culture of bribery within the country.

One of Zelenskyy’s primary objectives is to demonstrate Ukraine’s preparedness to engage in negotiations for European Union membership, thereby signaling their commitment to eradicating corruption.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.