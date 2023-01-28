Allah responsible for progress, prosperity of Pakistan, says minister Isaac Dar
Isaac Dar said that he has full faith in the progress of Pakistan as it is the only country to be created in the name of Islam
Islamabad: Even as Pakistan endures an ever spiralling economic crisis, the country’s finance minister Isaac Dar has come up with a hilarious statement.
Pakistan’s Finance Minister Isaac Dar has said that Allah is responsible for the prosperity and development of his country.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Green Line train service in Islamabad, Dar said that he has full faith in the progress of Pakistan as it is the only country to be created in the name of Islam.
“The reason for my belief is that Pakistan was formed in the name of Islam. If Allah can make Pakistan, he can make it rich along with ensuring its progress and development,” he said.
The finance minister said that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is trying its best to improve the situation in Pakistan.
“Our team is trying to improve the situation before the elections,” he said.
He blamed the ‘drama’ that started five years ago for the present plight of Pakistan and said that the people I the country are still suffering due to the policies of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
He said that before the ‘drama’ by Imran Khan, Pakistan’s economy was in good condition during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif during 2013-17.
“Pakistan was on the path of progress under Nawaz’s rule but it was derailed. People can see how much devastation the country has faced in the last five years,” Dar said.
