As the festivities for the Christian community begin with Halloween, there are several important days on their calendar before Christmas including All Saints’ Day or All Hallows’ Day. While the day falls exactly a day after Halloween, many may wonder why the festival is celebrated on November 1 every year.

A festival observed by Catholics across the world, All Saints’ Day is also referred to as All Hallows’ Day, which roughly translates to the ‘mass of the saints.’ On the day which is also called the ‘Feast of All Saints, the Feast of All Hallows, the Solemnity of All Saints, and Hallowmas’, people make various offerings in Roman Catholic, Anglican, and Protestant churches.

While the day is celebrated on 1 November, it is further observed on the first Sunday of the month in eastern churches. Speaking about the history of the festival, it is said that All Saints’ Day was proclaimed by Pope Gregory IV in 837 CE on 1 November and is believed to be of Irish origin.

Let us know in detail about the history and significance of the festival.

About All Saints’ Day

While its exact beginning cannot be traced, legends say that the festival dates back to the fourth century when the day was celebrated on the first Sunday after Pentecost in order to honour the martyrs and saints.

Another story that circles around its origin is that Pope Gregory IV announced the day as a holiday in 853 CE in accordance with official Church practice.

Apart from that, the festival also falls in the middle of a religious observance lasting for three days, starting with Halloween (31 Oct) and ending with All Souls’ Day (2 Nov). These three days, also called Allhallowtide, together form a triduum to remember the dead.

During this period, people also pay visits to the graves of their deceased relatives, pray for their souls, and further pay their respects to their ancestors.

