All possible means on the table to prevent Iran getting nuclear weapon, says Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

Munich: Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that “all possible means” were on the table to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon and said the international community had to take action to stop Tehran’s proliferation of advanced weapons.

“Iran is currently holding discussions to sell advanced weapons, including UAVs and PGMs, to no less than 50 different countries,” he said, referring to combat drones and precision-guided munitions.

“When we speak of preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon, we must keep all the possible means – I repeat, all possible means on the table,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference attended by officials from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Last month, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said that diplomatic efforts to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon should restart. He said that Tehran has amassed enough material for “several nuclear weapons.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in January this year told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the policy of his new government is to “do everything within Israel’s power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them.”

Blinken said the U.S. agreed that Iran “must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon,” reiterating a long-standing U.S. position.

