Aliens? Haven’t ruled out anything says, Senior US general as third unidentified object gets shot down

Washington: After a series of shoot-downs of unidentified objects, the US Air Force general in charge of North American airspace said on Sunday that he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation, deferring to US intelligence experts.

When asked if he had ruled out the possibility of an extraterrestrial origin for three airborne objects shot down by US warplanes in three days, General Glen VanHerck replied: “I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything.”

“At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it,” VanHerck, head of US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

VanHerck’s remarks came during a Pentagon briefing on Sunday, after a US F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped object over Lake Huron on the US-Canada border, after orders from US President Joe Biden.

Another US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said separately after the news briefing that the military had seen no evidence suggesting that any of the objects in question were of extraterrestrial origin.

The incidents come as the Pentagon has undertaken a new push in recent years to investigate military sightings of UFOs – rebranded in official government parlance as “unidentified aerial phenomena,” or UAPs

US F-16 fighter jet shot down another flying object over Lake Huron

A US warplane shot down another flying object on Sunday, over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border, the fourth in a dramatic series that began with the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago.

President Joe Biden ordered a F-16 fighter to shoot down the latest object “out of abundance of caution,” a senior administration official said.

