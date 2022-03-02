'Alien-like' creature found on Sydney roads amid wild weather; watch viral video here

As the city grappled with the stormy weather, a man spotted a bizarre creature on the road while he was going for a jog one morning

As Australia’s east coast continues to be affected by severe floods and torrential rain since the past few days, the wild weather has now shifted south towards the capital city of New South Wales, Sydney.

As the city grappled with the stormy weather, a young Sydney lad spotted a bizarre thing on the road while he was going for a jog one morning.

Harry Hayes was jogging on 28 February through Marrickville suburb of Sydney when he stumbled on a bizarre, unidentifiable creature.

Hayes told LADbible that he was unable to recognise the weird creature. At first, he had a gut feeling that it was some kind of embryo, but keeping in mind some major drastic events which the world has witnessed in recent times, Hayes felt that the bizarre creature could possibly be an alien.

“With COVID, World War III and the floods (going on right now) this could very well be an alien, said Hayes.

The young marketing manager also shared a video of the creature on Instagram. The grey-colour thing has an eye and a long elephant like trunk, but remains completely immobile, lying flattened on the road even after Hayes pokes it multiple times with a stick.

Take a look over here:

Harry Hayes’ video soon began to do the rounds on social media and was shared by a number of curious users on Instagram and even on Twitter. Australian Biologist Ellie took to Twitter and shared a picture of this mysterious thing found on the roads of Sydney. Ellie asked Twitter users to help her in identifying this unknown creature. She later re-tweeted that she could not find any context or scale about the mysterious alien creature even. At first, Ellie thought it was a possum/glider embryo but there was no context that would provide surety about the creature being an embryo. Even Ellie's friends could not find any context regarding the mysterious blob's identity.

The mysterious creature continues to raise curiosity among people and when LADbible approached the University of Sydney and the University of New South Wales regarding this creature, no academic so far was also able to identify what the odd little creature was.

Can you take a guess in identifying this mysterious grey blob?

