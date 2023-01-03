Ali Zafar reacts after Pakistani student writes lyrics of his song 'Jhoom' in exam sheet

There is no doubt to it that Pakistani songs have been ruling people’s hearts on both sides of the border for quite a long time. The superhit numbers also feature widely in Instagram reels and continue to trend for days, thanks to some active content creators who never get enough of them. One such song is ‘Jhoom‘ by Ali Zafar. 11 years after its release, the song started making waves on social media and became a favourite among all in 2022. From Instagram reels to IGTV videos, people made good use of the song and it indeed ruled everyone’s mind.

While it was fine till the song was limited to content creators and used for entertainment purposes, now it also took over a Physics exam after a student decided to pen down the lyrics of the song for a question in his examination. A video going viral shows how a student in Pakistan wrote the entire lyrics of the song ‘Jhoom‘ for an explanation to the question asking why the central fringe in Newton’s Ring experiment is dark.

The examiner while observing the answer also expressed his disappointment in the video for the student and his parents.

In the meantime, the video also grabbed the attention of the Pakistani singer-songwriter who reshared the video and urged students to respect teachers and their teachings. Tweeting in Urdu, Zafar wrote, “This viral video was posted on the WhatsApp app. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying.”

Check:

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام کریں۔ 😇 pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5Pw — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 27, 2022



Social media users also reacted to the video and shared their reactions to the same. A user wrote, “This proves that Ali Zafar is inspiring the young generation but unfortunately this generation is unable to maintain balance in life matters”, while another person wrote, “That’s so considerate and a responsible reaction.”

The video has accumulated over 1.7 lakh views and the numbers keep rising.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.