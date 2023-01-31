Days after the deadly mass shooting at Monterey Park in California, United States, the Alhambra Police Department on Sunday honoured 26-year-old Brandon Tsay who helped disarm the gunman. In an event organised by the department in his honour, Tsay was awarded a medal of courage while the state and local lawmakers presented him certificates to recognise his heroic act. Notably, Tsay was also hailed for saving countless lives on that unfortunate day when the suspect went on a rampage and opened fire on the crowd. The incident took place on the night of 21 January and claimed the lives of 11 people while leaving a few others injured.

Tsay who was honoured in presence of authorities and other civilians addressed the ceremony and said, “I realised that life is fragile and I feel that we as a community should spend our precious time reaching out to one another. Most of the victims I knew personally. They would always come by the dance studio, and I considered them friends. They were some of the most caring people I have ever met. And for them to be taken from us is such an excruciating experience.”

Watch:

https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1620299084748754944

Monterey Park shooting

It was during the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park that the suspect, who was later identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, opened fire on people. After attacking civilians the man fled from the area, however, was grappled by Tsay who confronted him and managed to wrestle his gun out of his hands.

However, the suspect managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, the entire episode was caught on the CCTV cameras. The shooting resulted in the death of 11 people while nine others sustained injuries.

A day after this, the man died because of a self-inflicted gunshot that he sustained during a shootout with the Torrance police.

