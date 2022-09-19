Encountering a snake anywhere is a fear all of us have. But finding a snake in your house, and too in your toilet?

That’s the stuff of nightmares. But such an unusual incident occurred recently when a Gray Rat snake was found in the toilet of a home in Alabama, United States.

The Eufaula Alabama Police Department came to the rescue and removed the unwelcomed creature from the toilet seat. The department also shared a hilarious post about the incident.

In the post, Eufaula Alabama posted a picture of that snake coiled up inside the toilet seat. The department stated that the reptile had been moved to a more suitable environment. The department also joked about the reptile’s presence in the house, adding that, “he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty”.

See the Facebook post here:

In the comments section, many people were confused about how the snake reached this unusual place. “How in the world did it get inside the toilet?”, a user wrote. “How did this even happen?” another account said.

Some users commented that if they ever find a snake in their toilet, then they will be so scared that they would never even come back inside their house. A user commented, “If it ever happens with me, it is going to be the last time that I ever stepped inside my house.” “If this occurred to me, I would put a ‘For Sale’ sign in my yard on the same day,” another claimed.

This is not the first time that a snake has been found in a toilet. A video shared on Instagram in August this year shows a snake can be seen quickly coming out of a toilet seat. In the clip, a person from the rescue team can be seen trying to catch the reptile with a snake hook. As he does that, the creature quickly tries to move itself away from the hook, but fails to do so.

Watch the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes comedy (@ghantaa)

People were quick to fill the comments section with humorous remarks. “This is just a normal day in Australia.”, a user commented. Others thought it was too scary.

