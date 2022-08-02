Meanwhile, following the White House announcement of al-Zawahiri killing, the US FBI updated its Most Wanted List on Monday showing Al-Qaeda chief as 'Deceased'.

New Delhi: President Joe Biden on Monday said that he had promised the American people that counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan would continue and the US has done that.

His comments came in the wake of the killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri who was snuffed out in an US airstrike in Kabul on Monday.

In a video message on twitter, the President said, "I made a promise to the American people that we’d continue to conduct effective counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan and beyond. We have done that."

I made a promise to the American people that we’d continue to conduct effective counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan and beyond. We have done that. pic.twitter.com/441YZJARMX — President Biden (@POTUS) August 2, 2022

In another tweet, Biden said the justice has been delivered and the US continues to demonstrate its resolve to defend the Americans against those who seek to harm them. "The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm. Tonight we made clear: No matter how long it takes. No matter where you try to hide. We will find you," he said.

The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm. Tonight we made clear: No matter how long it takes. No matter where you try to hide. We will find you. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 2, 2022

Biden said he gave the final go-ahead for the high-precision strike that successfully targeted Zawahiri in the Afghan capital over the weekend.

"Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said, adding that he hoped Zawahiri's death would bring "closure" to families of the 3,000 people killed in the United States on 9/11.

Reacting to the development, former US president Barack Obama said that more than 20 years after 9/11, one of the masterminds of that terrorist attack and Osama bin Laden’s successor as the leader of al-Qaeda – Ayman al-Zawahiri – has finally been brought to justice.

Praising Biden's leadership, he tweeted, "It’s a tribute to President Biden’s leadership, to the members of the intelligence community who have been working for decades for this moment, and to the counterterrorism professionals who were able to take al-Zawahiri out without a single civilian casualty."

It’s a tribute to President Biden’s leadership, to the members of the intelligence community who have been working for decades for this moment, and to the counterterrorism professionals who were able to take al-Zawahiri out without a single civilian casualty. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 2, 2022

He further said that the news is also proof that it’s possible to root out terrorism without being at war in Afghanistan. "I hope it provides a small measure of peace to the 9/11 families and everyone else who has suffered at the hands of Al-Qaeda," he added.

Tonight’s news is also proof that it’s possible to root out terrorism without being at war in Afghanistan. And I hope it provides a small measure of peace to the 9/11 families and everyone else who has suffered at the hands of al-Qaeda. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, The US FBI updated its Most Wanted List on Monday showing Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri as "Deceased", following the White House announcement of his killing in a US counterterrorism operation in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.