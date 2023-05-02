AI Taking Human Jobs: IBM freezes hiring, set to replace 7,800 jobs with AI over next 5 years

American technology giant, IBM has announced that it plans to suspend some roles and teams, and will replace them with artificial intelligence-based tools in the next 5 years.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said that AI may replace some back-office workers within the next five years. A major chunk of Human Resources at IBM, according to Krishna, might possibly be supplanted by AI.

This comes after other corporations, notably Amazon, fired off HR workers in order to deploy AI instead. IBM also announced some steep cost-cutting measures earlier this year. In January, the business revealed intentions to lay off roughly 4,000 employees.

“I could easily see 30 per cent of that being replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period,” IBM CEO stated in an interview. IBM employs approximately 260,000 people, nearly 7,800 jobs could be replaced by AI in the coming years.

The corporation employs over 260,000 people and is still hiring for software development and customer-facing positions. Despite the cuts, Krisha stated in the interview that the company hired approximately 7,000 people in the first quarter. IBM laid off workers earlier this year after announcing intentions to spin off and sell two corporate businesses.

IBM CEO Krishna, who has been in charge of the century-old corporation since 2020, has unloaded lower-growth areas and may sell its weather division. IBM Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh stated that new productivity and efficiency measures are likely to save the company $2 billion per year by the end of 2024.

Krishna’s remark comes at a time when generative AI has captured the attention of people all around the world, with the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI, Bing Chat by Microsoft, and Bard by Google.

Some tech companies around the world, including those in India, are even hiring prompt engineers to assist with office tasks using commands that AI chatbots can understand. In fact, after noticing an increase in productivity, a Bengaluru-based firm decided to give ChatGPT Plus memberships to staff.

According to industry insiders, AI has been making gains in software development, automating processes and considerably enhancing the productivity of the development process. As AI advances, it is expected that a growing percentage of software development duties will be done by AI systems, significantly altering the industrial environment.

While the impact of AI on the job market is still being debated, the use of AI in various industries has the potential to create new jobs and reshape the workforce. According to experts, businesses will need to adapt and engage in training and reskilling programmes to guarantee that their staff are ready for the changes that AI-driven technology will bring to the workplace.

