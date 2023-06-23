'Many advances in AI... even more in another AI – America and India': PM Modi at joint session of US Congress

During his address to the Joint Sitting of the US Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi equated AI or Artificial Intelligence that we know with another AI that is driving the world – ‘America & India’.

During his speech, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the enduring and robust bipartisan backing from the US Congress in strengthening the relationship between India and the United States.

The Prime Minister discussed the significant advancements achieved in bilateral relations between India and the United States, highlighting his aspirations for further enhancing the ties between the two nations.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said, “In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI – Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI – America and India.”

And indeed, US and India’s bilateral relations have shaped the world.

India-US relations shaping semiconductors of the future

As with most other matters of the world, when it comes to tech, the partnership between the United States and India have

Saying that American companies are at the helm of the rapid progress that technology is making wouldn’t be exactly that farfetched. However, it is important to note that most of America’s tech company has a person of Indian origin at the helm.

Indian engineers have been vital in designing and fabricating semiconductors and silicon chips that power the world today. More importantly, now, the world in seeing India as a major manufacturing hub for semiconductors.

Not only are Indian tech giants looking to set up our fabrication and manufacturing units, we are also attracting prominent manufacturers to set up shop in our backyard. Micron Technology, for example, announced this week that they will be investing more than $800 million. This, together with additional financial support from Indian authorities, will amount to a $2.75-billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India.

Even in the development of AI, the partnership between India-US has been vital. India is one of the biggest market for many AI-based tools. During his visit to India, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was pleasantly surprised by the manner in which Indian entrepreneurs and businesses were embracing AI and were generally excited by the technology.

And it is not only as consumers of AI that American companies are interested in India. The AI development teams at Google, Meta and most other Big Tech companies are loaded with talent from India.

According to Nasscom research, published in India has the second biggest pool of highly qualified AI, machine learning, and big data expertise behind the United States. It produces 16 per cent of the world’s AI talent pool, putting it in the top three talent marketplaces with the United States and China.

Not just that but a number of American AI startups and even big tech firms like Google, Meta and Microsoft are turning to India for AI engineers. India has one of the highest numbers of data scientists and AI engineers, who are being hired for double the regular salaries.

