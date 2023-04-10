The internet has slowly become a world where nothing seems impossible anymore. Now, thanks to the advent of Artificial Intelligence which has helped users push the frontiers of digital creations to come up with innovative and realistic art forms. One such form has been gaining traction on social media and has helped people imagine what once was just in our thoughts.

We’re talking about AI-generated images. With the use of artificial intelligence, artists can now bring almost everything to the screens in the most realistic manner possible. From transforming different cities to giving never-seen avatars to popular personalities, AI has done it all. Speaking of which, another line of creations has now joined in showing how some of the world’s richest figures would look if they were poor.

The list of the world’s wealthiest includes the likes of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, former US President Donald Trump, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Berkshire Hathaway’s billionaire CEO Warren Buffett.

In the pictures, the ‘Slumdog millionaires’ can be seen dressed in shabby rags as they stood in the backdrop of what seems to be a slum area.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gokul Pillai (@withgokul)

The pictures which are created by a digital artist named Gokul Pillai with the use of an AI program named ‘Midjourney’ were shared by the artist on his Instagram handle with a caption that reads, “Slumdog Millionaires. (Did I miss to include anyone in the list?)”

While the post has already gained over 10,000 likes and several views also got users taking to the comment section and sharing their reactions. A user wrote, “Yeah you missed Ali Express,” while another one wrote, “This is gold! But Elon is the only one that still looks rich even when he’s poor lol.”

“Just amazing they look real…more like slumdog billionaire,” another one commented.

Notably, the artist’s Instagram handle has many other AI creations of his own where he has explored a variety of concepts to give them an AI touch.

