AI generated content should be labelled to prevent fake news, says EU Commissioner Jourova

Vera Jourova, deputy head of the European Commission, stated on Monday that organisations using generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard that have the potential to produce misinformation should mark such material as part of their efforts to prevent fake news.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which was unveiled late last year, has become the fastest-growing consumer application in history and sparked a race among tech firms to release generative AI products.

However, worries about technological misuse and the potential for bad actors and even governments to exploit it to spread misinformation at a far higher rate than before are growing.

“Signatories who integrate generative AI into their services like Bingchat for Microsoft, Bard for Google should build in necessary safeguards that these services cannot be used by malicious actors to generate disinformation,” Jourova told a press conference.

“Signatories who have services with a potential to disseminate AI-generated disinformation should in turn put in place technology to recognise such content and clearly label this to users,” she said.

According to Jourova, businesses who have endorsed the EU Code of Practise to combat misinformation, like Google, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, shall report on the protections put in place to do so in July.

Twitter, which left the Code last week, was forewarned to anticipate more regulatory scrutiny.

“By leaving the Code, Twitter has attracted a lot of attention and its actions and compliance with EU law will be scrutinised vigorously and urgently,” Jourova said.

